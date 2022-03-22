 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

18层 update for 22 March 2022

1.1.2 fix

Share · View all patches · Build 8413811 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 1.1.2 fixes

  1. Bad file problem
  2. Optimized loading carton
  3. The flashlight is dark
    Current version problem
  4. The game is not yet perfect, and the in-game guidance may be confused about the plot and play. (let's go to the next floor to find the key)
  5. The game AI is still under test, and the chase war will be added in the future version. Improve more experience.
  6. Game optimization needs to be strengthened
  7. The game improves the atmosphere of the level and lacks ghost models, actions and AI
  8. Lack of play, single play.
  9. Lack of visual stimulation.
  10. There are slight bugs in the UI interface and settings, and the UI is not beautified
  11. The light and shadow scene is abnormal and unreasonable.
  12. Less interactivity of the scene
    The above problems (will be improved in the future version update)

Changed files in this update

18hell Depot Depot 952732
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.