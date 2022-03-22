Version 1.1.2 fixes
- Bad file problem
- Optimized loading carton
- The flashlight is dark
Current version problem
- The game is not yet perfect, and the in-game guidance may be confused about the plot and play. (let's go to the next floor to find the key)
- The game AI is still under test, and the chase war will be added in the future version. Improve more experience.
- Game optimization needs to be strengthened
- The game improves the atmosphere of the level and lacks ghost models, actions and AI
- Lack of play, single play.
- Lack of visual stimulation.
- There are slight bugs in the UI interface and settings, and the UI is not beautified
- The light and shadow scene is abnormal and unreasonable.
- Less interactivity of the scene
The above problems (will be improved in the future version update)
Changed files in this update