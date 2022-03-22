 Skip to content

Zombie Exodus: Safe Haven update for 22 March 2022

March 21 patch

Build 8413698

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Bug fixes, typo and grammar corrections.
  • Fixed issues with romantic partners being involved with other characters.
  • It will be more difficult for characters to flirt with you randomly when you are likely not interested in them based on relationship score.
  • You can now set up multiple water collectors in the junkyard.
  • Greenhouses and farm plots will generate their yield in the next chapter as opposed to later in Part 3.
  • You can now set up the infirmary and watchtowers.

