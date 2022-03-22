March 21 patch

- Bug fixes, typo and grammar corrections.
- Fixed issues with romantic partners being involved with other characters.
- It will be more difficult for characters to flirt with you randomly when you are likely not interested in them based on relationship score.
- You can now set up multiple water collectors in the junkyard.
- Greenhouses and farm plots will generate their yield in the next chapter as opposed to later in Part 3.
- You can now set up the infirmary and watchtowers.
