Hello to the Blockade community!

At such a late hour, we hasten to please you with an important update for the game. Many of you have been asking for season 3 or "Tanks" mode. Someone wanted to update the "Build" mode, however... there is one problem in the game, without solving which we will not be able to properly complete everything planned. It's no secret that cheaters have periodically appeared in the game since the release. So far, we have dealt with them simply - we updated the protection and worked on updates for some time until the cheaters found new loopholes. However, this option no longer suits us, because cheaters constantly interfere with both you and us, which means that the problem needs to be solved in a different way. We cannot solve this problem on our own for a long time, and therefore, since the beginning of 2022, we have been implementing anti-cheat in the game client. We are glad to announce that from today the Blockade game will have an external anti-cheat, which, we hope, will allow us to implement our plans for this year. It took a lot of time to prepare the update. We had to rework and improve a lot. The introduction of anti-cheat in the game client led to a whole chain of various changes and edits. We are well aware that this technical update did not bring anything new to the game that would interest you. But even without this update, it would only be more difficult to work in the future.

Let's move on to the list of changes and innovations:

Innovations:

Added external anti-cheat - EasyAnticheat;

Added display for various game launch errors;

Work has begun to improve the ban system, when it will become possible to block violators in the game for a short time.

Changes:

Due to the introduction of EasyAnticheat into the game, support for 32-bit versions of the Windows(X86) operating system had to be abandoned. From now on, the game only works on 64-bit versions;

Improved authorization system.

Corrections:

Fixed a number of technical errors.

Thank you all for your attention and fair game to all!