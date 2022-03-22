Just a hotfix, addressing some crashes and 2 multiplayer issues:
- joining a hosted session, the client can lose his progress (reloading the game won't fix the issue)
- joining a hosted session, the client is not able to mount weapon accessories
Thanks for reporting them! 👍
For those missing their progress: you can get a working progress savegame file from a friend: just ask him to share the file PlayerProgressSave.sav located in %USERPROFILE%/AppData/Local/Survive/Saved/SaveGames/{ReplaceWithYourPlatformID}
Overwrite the same file in your local folder.
(or join our discord and ask!)
Changed files in this update