SURV1V3 update for 22 March 2022

Hotfix

SURV1V3 update for 22 March 2022

Build 8413299

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just a hotfix, addressing some crashes and 2 multiplayer issues:

  • joining a hosted session, the client can lose his progress (reloading the game won't fix the issue)
  • joining a hosted session, the client is not able to mount weapon accessories

Thanks for reporting them! 👍

For those missing their progress: you can get a working progress savegame file from a friend: just ask him to share the file PlayerProgressSave.sav located in %USERPROFILE%/AppData/Local/Survive/Saved/SaveGames/{ReplaceWithYourPlatformID}
Overwrite the same file in your local folder.
(or join our discord and ask!)

