Cavity Busters Update 35 hotfix 2

Hiyaa! Got another patch to address a nasty bug that could crash the game when going to a new level. Not good. But in the long run level generation should be much more fail proof. And just a few little things here and there that I came across.
- fixed a crash with level generation and made level generation more fail proof
- fixed a bug where leaving character select screen would disable the pause menu
- changed the text for a character unlock to be more clear
- changed the text of an upgrade to be more clear
- adjusted the amount of times need to kill a secret boss to get its xray
Peace out!
Changed files in this update