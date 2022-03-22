 Skip to content

Cavity Busters update for 22 March 2022

Cavity Busters Update 35 hotfix 2

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hiyaa! Got another patch to address a nasty bug that could crash the game when going to a new level. Not good. But in the long run level generation should be much more fail proof. And just a few little things here and there that I came across.

  • fixed a crash with level generation and made level generation more fail proof
  • fixed a bug where leaving character select screen would disable the pause menu
  • changed the text for a character unlock to be more clear
  • changed the text of an upgrade to be more clear
  • adjusted the amount of times need to kill a secret boss to get its xray

Peace out!

