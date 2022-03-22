 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

SCP: Abhorrent update for 22 March 2022

Patch 1.5

Share · View all patches · Build 8413267 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch fixes a residual error on our part. We left some of the debugging tools on with patch 1.4. We apologize for the mistake and hope you can play properly now!

Changed files in this update

SCP: Abhorrent Content 1 Depot 1884751
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.