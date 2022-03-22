This patch fixes a residual error on our part. We left some of the debugging tools on with patch 1.4. We apologize for the mistake and hope you can play properly now!
SCP: Abhorrent update for 22 March 2022
Patch 1.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
This patch fixes a residual error on our part. We left some of the debugging tools on with patch 1.4. We apologize for the mistake and hope you can play properly now!
Changed files in this update