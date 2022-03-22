 Skip to content

Bean and Nothingness update for 22 March 2022

Patch Notes -- Mar 21

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Gameplay
  • (Island IV) [spoiler]Bugfix: The player now dies when being dragged by a vine through a tile directly next to a roller.[/spoiler]
  • (Island IX) [spoiler]Made the bunny stationary once it reaches its spot inside a puzzle, while you are solving the puzzle, to try to make it less distracting.[/spoiler]
Bugfixes
  • Fixed a crash on loading that would occur if you quit the game after doing 10k or so moves inside a puzzle
  • Made the back button (B by default) go back on the control-setting menu.
  • Polished some object selection code in the editor when beans and another object were on the same tile.
Puzzles
  • "short fuse": Fixed an unintended solution.

(As of this posting, this patch is live on Windows and MacOS.)

