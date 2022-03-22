Fix for an issue where music volume was higher than expected on a certain map. Altered look of map, and you can now talk to the wolf on this map
The Ino Chronicles: Ascension update for 22 March 2022
Music Fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Fix for an issue where music volume was higher than expected on a certain map. Altered look of map, and you can now talk to the wolf on this map
Changed files in this update