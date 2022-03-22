 Skip to content

The Ino Chronicles: Ascension update for 22 March 2022

Music Fix

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fix for an issue where music volume was higher than expected on a certain map. Altered look of map, and you can now talk to the wolf on this map

