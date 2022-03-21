- We added a German translation, done by Jan "JayyyDizzzle" Diederzen.
- In cooperative multiplayer, you now have the option to "Restart at Flag". Formerly, you could only restart the entire level.
- The full game now loads save files from the demo version. If you complete the demo and then purchase the game, you will be able to continue where you left off.
- We added texture supersampling, which is similar to "4x MSAA" in 3D games. This feature is only enabled when you click on the "Fancy graphics" checkbox.
- We added a debug screen. Press F3 to toggle the debug screen. Press ALT-F3 to hide the framerate graph.
- We removed "Low-Latency Mode". We have explored other techniques to reduce latency, which will be employed in a future update. You may notice increased latency during gameplay, so if this is a problem, please disable V-Sync.
- We removed keyboard-based controls for rotating the spear.
- We removed Steam rich-presence.
- We made minor visual improvements to the levels.
- We stopped using the SDL_ttf library for text rendering. We now use the STB_TrueType library for text rendering.
- We performed some graphics optimizations.
- We fixed some glitches.
Happenlance update for 21 March 2022
v1.05
