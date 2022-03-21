Share · View all patches · Build 8412869 · Last edited 21 March 2022 – 23:19:03 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone, and welcome to the Weekly Dev Log for March 21st, 2022, detailing all the changes that have happened since March 14th, 2022. Note: Devs that don't appear in the weekly log are not necessarily away or not doing work, but may be working on things currently not announced or backend work that doesn't need to be detailed.

Accessibility Suggestions

We've created a forum post asking the community for suggestions on how we can improve gameplay for players with certain conditions such as colorblindness, dyslexia, or anything else that might affect a players ability to use the standard presentation and controls of the game.

If you have any ideas or suggestions, and possible solutions on how to solve a particular issue, please check out the forum post here.

March / April 2022 Condo Contest (IN PROGRESS)

Hey everyone!

This month's contest is another structure building contest!

As always, feel free to interpret that how you see fit. There is no theme, so you can build any kind of building you want and have fun with it!

Also, feel free to expand on preexisting Condos! Want to add another floor to the default Condo, build a shed in the backyard of the House Condo, or have other additions in mind? Go for it!

The deadline to submit entries is April 10th, 2022 at 11:59 PM CT.

You can read the rules here.

We're currently working on Update 0.15.1.0, which will bring numerous optimizations and the new Zombie Massacre map, Acrophobia.

You can view the planned fixes and changes here.

SDNL: Meadows

Lifeless continued working on the Slaughterday Night Live map, Meadows.

SDNL: Meadows EARLY WIP

Condo: Movable Piano Keys

macdguy worked on making the keys on the condo pianos move when pressed down.

Condo: Movable Piano Keys





Miscellany

Johanna continued working on Zombie Massacre: Acrophobia.

JJosh continued working on the third party plushes.

macdguy continued working on adding controller support to the menus.

Madmijk continued working on the Condo instruments, working on implementing the instrument sounds.

Sketchman continued working on backend improvements and optimizations, while also fixing some crashes.

Wheezwer continued working on Steam backgrounds.

Will continued working on SDNL music.

Wrap It Up

That about covers everything that happened since March 14th, 2022 at PixelTail Games.

