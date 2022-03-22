 Skip to content

Patron update for 22 March 2022

Patron Update v1.201.1

Hello everyone!

Time for another quick update. The changelist is below as always :)

  • Fixed a bug with Brainiac achievement not triggering correctly
  • Fixed a bug with multiple appearances of potato crop in crop field list

Govern on!

