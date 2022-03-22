Patron Update v1.201.1

Hello everyone!
Time for another quick update. The changelist is below as always :)
- Fixed a bug with Brainiac achievement not triggering correctly
- Fixed a bug with multiple appearances of potato crop in crop field list
Govern on!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Hello everyone!
Time for another quick update. The changelist is below as always :)
Govern on!
Changed files in this update