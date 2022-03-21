Update 1.7.8

Repentance 1.7.8
Gameplay changes
- "Something spooky" has appeared in the Ashpit!
- Lazarus now reverts to his normal form when going to the next floor, gaining his extra life back if he lost it
- Lazarus now gains a permanent +.5 damage up each time he turns into his revived form
- Lazarus now only loses up to 1 heart container when turning into his revived form, this cannot bring him below 1 heart container
- Increased the damage multiplier of Lazarus' revived form to 1.4 (from 1.2)
- Reduced the duration of the temporary damage bonus granted by Lazarus' Birthright from 3 minutes to 1, however this bonus is granted every time Lazarus turns into his revived form
- ??? now gets devil deals at a reduced cost and starts with an innate Lil Larva effect (destroying poop spawns 1 blue fly)
- Bleed effects from Mom’s Razor and Backstabber now deal damage based on how quickly an enemy is moving (faster enemies take more damage). While an enemy bleeds, they leave behind creep that damages other enemies. The effects can now also be applied to bosses.
- Mom’s Razor now blocks projectiles and can damage bosses
- Camo Undies now grants +.5 speed while cloaked. When uncloaking, all nearby enemies take damage, and Isaac gains a brief tears + damage up
- Lost Fly now deals damage less frequently (7 damage every 7 frames) but forces nearby enemies to target it
- The D12 can now reroll most obstacles, including poop, spikes and fireplaces, and can generate more varied obstacles
- Pay to Play now works on double locked doors, key blocks and chests, and features new sprites for all types of locked doors
- We Need to Go Deeper/Mom’s Shovel/Ehwaz now feature a secret method to guarantee a crawlspace once per floor and no longer create them based on random chance
- Lil Dumpy is now a follower and automatically produces a Butter Bean fart when an enemy or projectile is about to hit Isaac
- Voodoo Head now improves curse room layouts/rewards
- Book of Sin no longer creates microbatteries (only normal and rarely golden/mega batteries)
- Adjusted the formula used to calculate damage for Libra and the pause menu stat tallies (this results in overall higher damage during Libra runs)
- Reduced the devil price of The Nail, Bloody Lust and Bloody Gust to 1 heart
- Added Little Horn to the devil room pool (it was previously only there in Greed mode)
- Added Guppy’s Eye to the curse room pool
- Replaced Razor Blade with Blood Rights in the devil room pool
- Replaced Mom’s Razor with Razor Blade in the curse room pool
- Increased the weight of Blank Card in the shop pool (was previously more rare)
- Bomber Boy now has normal weight/rarity in the bomb bum pool (was previously more rare)
- Toned down the amount of enemies spawned on the first floor of Greed/Greedier mode
- Beggars no longer give Treasure Map, Compass or Contract From Below in Greed mode
- Added thick Odd Mushroom to the treasure room pools in Greed mode
- Added Ball of Bandages to the silver treasure room pool in Greed mode
- Removed Cube of Meat from most Greed mode pools except silver treasure/shop
- Removed Dead Bird and Ouija Board from the devil room pool in Greed mode
- Reduced the appearance rate of the devil room layout with only runes in Greed mode
- Urn of Souls now deals 50% more damage when combined with the Book of Belial via Judas' Birthright
- Significantly increased the durability of Book of Virtues wisps created from Ventricle Razor
- Significantly increased the range and damage of the Brimstone beams from Sulfur wisps
- Devil's Crown no longer affects the mirrored treasure room in Downpour II
- Monster Manual can now grant Gemini and Psy Fly
- Rooms containing pits in the Corpse can no longer be bloody
- The D7 no longer teleports the player when used in certain special rooms (such as Devil rooms)
- Red champion Monstro II now has faster attacks, but also slightly reduced health
- Added unique champion sprites for bosses
- Added visual and audio feedback for Backstabber’s effect
- Updated Onan’s Streak to require Judas and It Lives be unlocked first
- Added more new room layouts
- Updated various item qualities
- Updated localization files
Fixes
- Fixed some characters in the item description font (such as b and d) not displaying correctly since last update
- Fixed some missing shading in the Horny Boys' boss portrait
- Fixed Bag of Crafting being able to craft locked items using fixed recipes
- Fixed Bag Lunch and Wish Bone causing strange behavior with pickups for the rest of the run after triggering (such as infinitely duplicating items from Damocles)
- Fixed Devil rooms not spawning in the Shop floor in Greed mode if the Womb wasn't unlocked first
- Fixed co-op ghosts being able to take damage from certain sources
- Fixed a rare crash caused by floor generation in the Red Redemption challenge
- Fixed Astral Projection causing a crash when triggering in a room containing rain
- Fixed Clickety Clacks becoming white champions, which could result in a softlock
- Fixed a softlock when throwing Tainted Forgotten into the special minecart in Mines II right after entering the room
- Fixed Tainted Forgotten getting extra plays on devil beggars during damage iframes
- Fixed the sound of Tainted Forgotten hitting the ground playing when thrown into a trapdoor
- Fixed the Book of Belial not increasing devil deal chance when held by Judas with Birthright
- Fixed Satan sometimes becoming invulnerable during his second phase when under the effects of I'm Excited
- Fixed not being able to shoot during the Kidney Stone barrage effect with Chocolate Milk
- Fixed Neptunus and Chocolate Milk preventing the charge bar from completely filling up
- Fixed Head of Krampus dealing 19 ticks of damage instead of 20
- Fixed Brimstone+Anti Gravity+Soy Milk not working as intended
- Fixed Pyromaniac being more rare than intended
- Fixed various minor issues with certain room layouts
- Fixed Mother's Shadow's chase track not looping correctly
- Fixed the door to the minecart room in Mines II taking longer to open than intended after successfully escaping Mother's Shadow
- Fixed Colostomia sometimes staying invulnerable for longer than intended during the transition to her second phase
- Fixed Reverse Justice card removing an item from the current pool for every chest spawned
- Fixed rocket bombs exploding on contact with perma-charmed enemies
- Fixed a softlock caused by falling into a pitfall while Mega Mush is active
- Fixed Sumptorium sometimes not being able to recall all clots when playing as Tainted Eve
- Fixed Black Hole not destroying Fool’s Gold rocks
- Fixed various issues caused by the D7 in Home
Modding changes
- The full list of changes can be found at https://pastebin.com/raw/zDPhHUW2
Changed files in this update