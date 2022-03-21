Patch Notes for Build 25

Hey Everyone,
Build 25 is now live and the following issues found by the community have been fixed:
- After getting on the 3rd lift, players float above the seat and can't get off
- The handle on the safe in the cannon room won't turn
- safe handle can even come off, bocking access to the safe!
- Vreni can repeat previous dialogue about the snow cover test
- Teleporting can occur on Ski Lift #2
- Vreni seems to get stuck in a dialogue loop on day four ski lift dialogue
- hands are glitchy on ski lift
- shovel sometimes does not spawn
- The fire can go out when you leave the hut, leaving you stuck
Please let us know if you come across any of this issues despite the update.
Thanks!
Changed files in this update