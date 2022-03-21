 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Snow Scout update for 21 March 2022

Patch Notes for Build 25

Share · View all patches · Build 8412396 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Everyone,
Build 25 is now live and the following issues found by the community have been fixed:

  • After getting on the 3rd lift, players float above the seat and can't get off
  • The handle on the safe in the cannon room won't turn
  • safe handle can even come off, bocking access to the safe!
  • Vreni can repeat previous dialogue about the snow cover test
  • Teleporting can occur on Ski Lift #2
  • Vreni seems to get stuck in a dialogue loop on day four ski lift dialogue
  • hands are glitchy on ski lift
  • shovel sometimes does not spawn
  • The fire can go out when you leave the hut, leaving you stuck

Please let us know if you come across any of this issues despite the update.
Thanks!

Changed files in this update

Snow Scout Content Depot 1802521
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.