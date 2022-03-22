Update 0.3.3

Update Notes for Mar 21, 2022. Version 0.3.3
- Special items now stack properly
- Special beam weapon was stuck on if another special item was picked up while firing
- Added special item stack text in the HUD
- Pickup notifications of the same type are now collapsed to reduce screen clutter
- Reduced opacity of pickup notification background sprite
- Shot mod delay multipliers tuned to fire faster for dual shot modifiers
- Stages can no longer have both a store and a miniboss
- Boss target points fixed to work with Smart Rockets and Ionized hull
- Fixed Alien spine hazard invisible collision with piercing weapon
Changed files in this update