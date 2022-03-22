 Skip to content

Survive the Rift update for 22 March 2022

Update 0.3.3

Share · View all patches · Build 8412276

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update Notes for Mar 21, 2022. Version 0.3.3

  • Special items now stack properly
  • Special beam weapon was stuck on if another special item was picked up while firing
  • Added special item stack text in the HUD
  • Pickup notifications of the same type are now collapsed to reduce screen clutter
  • Reduced opacity of pickup notification background sprite
  • Shot mod delay multipliers tuned to fire faster for dual shot modifiers
  • Stages can no longer have both a store and a miniboss
  • Boss target points fixed to work with Smart Rockets and Ionized hull
  • Fixed Alien spine hazard invisible collision with piercing weapon

