 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Wobbledogs update for 21 March 2022

Patch v1.00.3

Share · View all patches · Build 8412245 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Few more fixes for everyone from the past few days! At this point I think the biggest launch issues should all be squashed, but there are still a few things I have my eye on. Thanks so much to everyone who's reported their problems! It's been a huge help.

  • Big/tiny head goal unlocks should now more closely match the dogs' visuals.
  • Fixed an issue where an imported dog could sometimes have a ridiculously big bonus lifespan far above the actual in-game maximum, meaning that they would effectively never die even without ever having eaten any cores. This value is now capped to the in-game max on import or dog load.
  • Lowered the volume of the Secret Mode splash screen.
  • An empty dog gut now correctly clears out the UI instead of showing an empty white circle and displaying info from whichever gut you'd previously selected.
  • Fixed some issues with determining the active dog pen when taking cores out of storage. They should now correctly show up in the focused pen.
  • When mutating a legless dog, the leg/head color changes it underwent were never surfaced to the mutation UI.
  • If a dog had a single-letter name, dog cores and memorials were not showing that name on mouseover.
  • I'm still investigating how these failures occurred to begin with, but the game should no longer soft lock in the event that a dog fails to spawn in the breeding center or when hatching from a cocoon.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1424330/wobbledogs

Changed files in this update

Wobbledogs Content Windows 64 Depot 1424331
  • Loading history…
Wobbledogs Content Windows 32 Depot 1424332
  • Loading history…
Wobbledogs Content MacOS Depot 1424333
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.