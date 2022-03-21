Patch v1.00.3

Few more fixes for everyone from the past few days! At this point I think the biggest launch issues should all be squashed, but there are still a few things I have my eye on. Thanks so much to everyone who's reported their problems! It's been a huge help.
- Big/tiny head goal unlocks should now more closely match the dogs' visuals.
- Fixed an issue where an imported dog could sometimes have a ridiculously big bonus lifespan far above the actual in-game maximum, meaning that they would effectively never die even without ever having eaten any cores. This value is now capped to the in-game max on import or dog load.
- Lowered the volume of the Secret Mode splash screen.
- An empty dog gut now correctly clears out the UI instead of showing an empty white circle and displaying info from whichever gut you'd previously selected.
- Fixed some issues with determining the active dog pen when taking cores out of storage. They should now correctly show up in the focused pen.
- When mutating a legless dog, the leg/head color changes it underwent were never surfaced to the mutation UI.
- If a dog had a single-letter name, dog cores and memorials were not showing that name on mouseover.
- I'm still investigating how these failures occurred to begin with, but the game should no longer soft lock in the event that a dog fails to spawn in the breeding center or when hatching from a cocoon.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1424330/wobbledogs
Changed files in this update