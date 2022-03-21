 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Pipeline VR update for 21 March 2022

V1.08

Share · View all patches · Build 8412198 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This small update fixes a bug in the sewer that could cause players using locomotion to freeze in place when bumping into a specific area.

Changed files in this update

Pipeline VR Content Depot 971041
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.