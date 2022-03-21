 Skip to content

BattleGroupVR update for 21 March 2022

March 21, 2020 - Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed issue with radar showing targets that were beyond scan range, causing them to be visible but not able to be targeted
  • fixed issue with radar using incorrect scan range when detecting enemy ships
  • fixed line formation spots 9 and 11 in the same location
  • increased projectile life from 8s to 10s
  • added a notification when all equipment is unlocked in Upgrade Station

