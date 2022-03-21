March 21, 2020 - Patch Notes

- fixed issue with radar showing targets that were beyond scan range, causing them to be visible but not able to be targeted
- fixed issue with radar using incorrect scan range when detecting enemy ships
- fixed line formation spots 9 and 11 in the same location
- increased projectile life from 8s to 10s
- added a notification when all equipment is unlocked in Upgrade Station
