Changes/Updates
- Photos - Updated photo of Chaska Nayati
- Photos - Updated photo of Joe Helms
- Photos - Updated photo of AC Mack
- Photos - Updated photo of Caleb Crocker
- Photos - Updated photo of Proc Johnston
- Photos - Updated photo of James Boulevard
- Photos - All talent images with names that start with 'A','B', 'X', 'Y', and 'Z' photos have been resized and shadowed.
- Gameplay - Promotion Menu - Roster Screen - Now shows your promotions current roster
- Database - Bookings/Roster - Rosters added for: Action, Southern Honor, Southern Fried,
Viral Pro Wrestling, Knockout, Triple Crown,Platinum Championship,UCW Zero, Ascend,
Alternative Pro Wrestling, KLT, Rome Wrestling Entertainment, Elite Wrestling Entertainment and Pro South (Many more to come) NOTE: These rosters may not be 100% complete.
- Gameplay - World Menu - Promotions - Added buttons for inspecting other promotions in the world.
- Gameplay - World Menu - Promotions - Clicking the roster button will now display the roster of the selected promotion. This is the only button that currently works in the promotion inspection buttons.
- Game Play - Talent Menu - adding negotiation panel and the ability to book a talent.
- Database - Added the calendar table, this will not only control the current date in game but will house the scheduling of shows. Currenly the game will run for 5000 days ending in July of 2036. This may expand later but aging may cause an empty world in late stages.
- Database - Added save control table.
- Database - talent - Updated Blake Ridings to be Blake Blackwell per talent request.
- Database - Added Sponsors and Sponsorship Deals Tables
- Gameplay - Advance button in top right corner now advances the game. Currently no underlying gameplay exists behind the date advancement.
- Gameplay - Promotion Menu - Roster Screen - You can now release talent from your roster.
- Gameplay - World Menu - Talent - Talent on your roster no longer show up on the list of people available to hire.
Bug Fixes
- Corrected an issue with lists that were being returned case sensitive, causing them to not be in alphabetical order.
- Fixed an issue where the roster and talent list would not reload after hiring or firing.
Changed files in this update