- The distribute-button now distributes the number of the input field to each pet instead divides it through all pets. The tooltip on the button shows total clones needed for that now. If you don't have enough clones to distribute that number to all pets, it will behave as before and share the set number to all available pets.
- You can now sort items by name and element. The numbers are now also abit shortened if you have too many to make the UI cleaner. You can still see the exact amount on the tooltip.
- You can now destroy items which are used for some pet evos and have no further use.
- Added a tooltip with the stat for exp/h to RTI, pet village and campaign pets and also the average exp/h they get from an ego sword if equipped.
- The planet icon has now a shield if the divinity shield is on.
- Some internal changes.
- Fixed a few bugs (UBV2 creating, Soul Sword)
Idling to Rule the Gods update for 21 March 2022
Changes for Version 3.83.1308 (2022-03-21)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
