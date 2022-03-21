 Skip to content

Born Into Fear update for 21 March 2022

Born Into Fear out now!

Born Into Fear update for 21 March 2022

Build 8411671

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Born Into Fear is finally out now!

We hope everyone enjoys the game. Let us know if you encounter any issues or bugs while playing. Thank you for your support and we'll be around making sure everything is running smoothly.

Changed files in this update

Born Into Fear Content Depot 1705931
  • Loading history…
