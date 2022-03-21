Born Into Fear out now!

Born Into Fear is finally out now!
We hope everyone enjoys the game. Let us know if you encounter any issues or bugs while playing. Thank you for your support and we'll be around making sure everything is running smoothly.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Born Into Fear is finally out now!
We hope everyone enjoys the game. Let us know if you encounter any issues or bugs while playing. Thank you for your support and we'll be around making sure everything is running smoothly.
Changed files in this update