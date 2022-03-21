The story goes on! We have completed the next chapter! "Chapter II: The Houseowner"
Here you will learn more about the homeowner(s) and gradually learn about the past. Solve exciting new puzzles, discover new parts of the house such as the attic and finally defend yourself against the resident! There is a lot to discover!
The Final Hour update for 21 March 2022
Update Chapter II Released!
Changed files in this update