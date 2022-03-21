 Skip to content

The Final Hour update for 21 March 2022

Update Chapter II Released!

The story goes on! We have completed the next chapter! "Chapter II: The Houseowner"
Here you will learn more about the homeowner(s) and gradually learn about the past. Solve exciting new puzzles, discover new parts of the house such as the attic and finally defend yourself against the resident! There is a lot to discover!

