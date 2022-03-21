"Never End, Neverland!" Chapter Four, the final chapter in the game's story, is now released! With that release, "Never End, Neverland!" has now left Early Access and is a fully finished game! Along with the last story chapter, the entire soundtrack has been remade and replaced, voice acting has been improved, and bugs have been squashed! We hope you enjoy this final chapter! Thank you for playing!
Never End, Neverland! update for 21 March 2022
Chapter Four & Full Release! Leaving Early Access!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Never End, Neverland! Windows Depot 1726022
- Loading history…
Never End, Neverland! Mac Depot 1726023
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update