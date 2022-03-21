0.79 is live!

Hello!
The new version is now live:
-
Minimum population requirement for city hall, customs house and national bank increased as an adaptation to the new ideology / city state system.
-
City statehood and ideology implemented! This unlocks 16 buildings, locked to different ideologies. Passive effects of each ideology implemented but will be tweaked over time, as will other effects connected to each building.
-
Changed distance clip ramp (looks a bit smoother now).
-
Fix for roads not being merged when loading a city.
This version adds in the last big feature for the game, ideology. The current iteration adds in the basic aspects of the system. Moving forward, I will make smaller, but more frequent updates to add in tweaks and minor additions to the system.
/ Nick
Changed files in this update