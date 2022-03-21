 Skip to content

DarkSpar update for 21 March 2022

Patch 1.04c bugfix for line 5529 crash on load

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug introduced in 1.04 that would cause the game to cash if you loaded a save that had offline combat progress

