Art and Animation Update

Small update focusing on improving the overall look of the game, mostly fixing some transition issues with the player’s animations and making the player animations look better overall. Further improvements will be made over time to other animations and art of the game.
Full Changelog
Changed
- Dirt ground art redone
- Calibers are now displayed using a dot instead of a comma for decimals on magazine names
- Inventory and loadout UI layouts adjusted
- Gun movement is now performed over time rather than immediately snapping to the target location (such as when changing shoulders, changing from aiming to idle)
- Player animations were slightly reworked
- Key binding code refactored. This reset custom key bindings to their default values
- More detail added to the Killhouse level
Fixed
- Fixed camera control labels to reflect the control they're actually associated with
- Null reference exception on loose ammo storage fixed when trying to unload multiple magazines of different calibers
Removed
- Deprecated weapon collision animations and related animator scripting
- Independent gun rotation. Gun now rotates along with the player’s body
- Player sprint loop animations removed. Player sprint start animations have been adjusted and are now used for all sprinting animations
