Airships: Conquer the Skies update for 21 March 2022

Version 1.0.23.8

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

After a great deal of community testing, multiplayer games should now be a lot more stable!

  • Various networking stability fixes.
  • Various performance improvements.
  • Heavily decreased memory usage in long multiplayer games.
  • Fixed a bug where you could not split off a fleet containing landships. Thanks to Sombrero for reporting it.
  • Ships that are in the process of being boarded can no longer be put into the reserve. This is to avoid an exploit where you could lure all enemy boarders into a sacrificial ship and then put it into the reserve.
  • Taking over a ship by boarding now resets fire mode and other such settings.
  • Combat AI can now detect if a ship is immobilised in a position where it can't fire on anything, and will consider surrender in such cases.

