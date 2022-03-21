v3.2.3a Hotfix Released

We're rolling out a quick hotfix that address few issues on v3.2.3 update. Server owners are required to update their servers. The following changes are:
Characters
- Changed "random character" to really randomize the character selection instead of randomly choose once and keep the same character.
- Fixed infected Survivors not changing to their respective infected model after being turned into a normal Zombie or Carrier.
- Fixed Survivors being able to play with the Carrier model/VO with the "random character" option.
Game Rules
- Fixed inconsistencies with limited spawn points logic.
- Fixed players being able to join Zombie team when round is starting.
- Fixed players being unable to spawn as a Zombie in both Warmup and Test modes.
Maps
zps_cinema
- Added a few more trash cans in the hallways.
- Added more Survivor spawn points outside.
- Added triggerable sounds for the hand dryers in the Bathroom, and a water dripping sound in the sink.
- Reduced the size of the trigger that activates the Zombies spawns outside, and adjusted how it works.
- Slightly expanded a closet in Cinema 2 Projector Room and added a few more physics props.
Changed files in this update