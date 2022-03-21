 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Zombie Panic! Source update for 21 March 2022

v3.2.3a Hotfix Released

Share · View all patches · Build 8410679 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We're rolling out a quick hotfix that address few issues on v3.2.3 update. Server owners are required to update their servers. The following changes are:

Characters
  • Changed "random character" to really randomize the character selection instead of randomly choose once and keep the same character.
  • Fixed infected Survivors not changing to their respective infected model after being turned into a normal Zombie or Carrier.
  • Fixed Survivors being able to play with the Carrier model/VO with the "random character" option.
Game Rules
  • Fixed inconsistencies with limited spawn points logic.
  • Fixed players being able to join Zombie team when round is starting.
  • Fixed players being unable to spawn as a Zombie in both Warmup and Test modes.
Maps

zps_cinema

  • Added a few more trash cans in the hallways.
  • Added more Survivor spawn points outside.
  • Added triggerable sounds for the hand dryers in the Bathroom, and a water dripping sound in the sink.
  • Reduced the size of the trigger that activates the Zombies spawns outside, and adjusted how it works.
  • Slightly expanded a closet in Cinema 2 Projector Room and added a few more physics props.

Changed files in this update

Zombie Panic! Source Content Depot 17501
  • Loading history…
Zombie Panic! Source Windows Binaries Depot 17502
  • Loading history…
Zombie Panic! Source Linux Binaries Depot 17503
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.