Update 1.8 Hotfix #2 is now live!

Hunters,
Below are the details of what has been applied with this Hotfix.
AI
- Fixed an issue where Concertina Armoured could damage nearby players when hit with non-melee attacks.
- Fixed an issue where Concertina Armoured could deal a large amount of damage to nearby players if it was set on fire.
General
- Fixed a bug that allowed players to break the ladder animation meaning they could use equipment while climbing.
- Fixed an issue where the audio for burning bodies would not play as intended.
UI
- Fixed an issue that caused the wrong cards to appear for the Bloodbond packs in the in-game store.
- Fixed a bug that gave the incorrect unlock rank to the Scottfield resulting in it not being visible through the progression lists.
- Fixed a bug that prevented players from rebinding certain keys in the settings menu.
- It is no longer possible to perform a Dark Tribute while in the matchmaking queue.
- Added some missing audio tied to the filters in the store pages.
Weapon
- Fixed a bug that removed the sway from the Crown & King while in ADS.
- Fixed a bug that caused hunters to drop one of their weapons (the one not currently selected) after being revived.
~Happy Hunting!
Changed depots in latest branch