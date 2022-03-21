 Skip to content

Hunt: Showdown update for 21 March 2022

Update 1.8 Hotfix #2 is now live!

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hunters,

Below are the details of what has been applied with this Hotfix.

AI

  • Fixed an issue where Concertina Armoured could damage nearby players when hit with non-melee attacks.
  • Fixed an issue where Concertina Armoured could deal a large amount of damage to nearby players if it was set on fire.

General

  • Fixed a bug that allowed players to break the ladder animation meaning they could use equipment while climbing.
  • Fixed an issue where the audio for burning bodies would not play as intended.

UI

  • Fixed an issue that caused the wrong cards to appear for the Bloodbond packs in the in-game store.
  • Fixed a bug that gave the incorrect unlock rank to the Scottfield resulting in it not being visible through the progression lists.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented players from rebinding certain keys in the settings menu.
  • It is no longer possible to perform a Dark Tribute while in the matchmaking queue.
  • Added some missing audio tied to the filters in the store pages.

Weapon

  • Fixed a bug that removed the sway from the Crown & King while in ADS.
  • Fixed a bug that caused hunters to drop one of their weapons (the one not currently selected) after being revived.

~Happy Hunting!

