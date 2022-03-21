Hello,
-You Can jump over the fortress: added Ui indicator
-Abilities Ui better visibility.
-Now the technician can regenerate health between each zombie wave.
-Reduced difficulty.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Hello,
-You Can jump over the fortress: added Ui indicator
-Abilities Ui better visibility.
-Now the technician can regenerate health between each zombie wave.
-Reduced difficulty.
Changed files in this update