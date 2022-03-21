 Skip to content

Survive 4 Pleasure update for 21 March 2022

Hello,

-You Can jump over the fortress: added Ui indicator
-Abilities Ui better visibility.
-Now the technician can regenerate health between each zombie wave.
-Reduced difficulty.

