 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

BeamNG.drive update for 22 March 2022

Hotfix 0.24.1.3 Released

Share · View all patches · Build 8410571 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today we're deploying another hotfix containing several improvements and optimizations.

First up, we're bringing a few fixes to the Italy, West Coast, and East Coast maps. These include things like invisible walls, collision problems, and signpost and traffic light pole positions.

In the World Editor, we’ve fixed the tree-related issue in the Asset Browser as well as a problem with the camera when exiting the editor.

And last, but certainly not least, we’ve resolved an issue with file migration for new users, as well as a translation loading error which resulted in the launcher being accessible only in English.

As always, you will find a complete list of changes here:

Changed files in this update

BeamNG.drive Windows Depot 284161
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.