Hotfix 0.24.1.3 Released

Today we're deploying another hotfix containing several improvements and optimizations.

First up, we're bringing a few fixes to the Italy, West Coast, and East Coast maps. These include things like invisible walls, collision problems, and signpost and traffic light pole positions.

In the World Editor, we’ve fixed the tree-related issue in the Asset Browser as well as a problem with the camera when exiting the editor.

And last, but certainly not least, we’ve resolved an issue with file migration for new users, as well as a translation loading error which resulted in the launcher being accessible only in English.

As always, you will find a complete list of changes here: