 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Alchemic Cutie update for 22 March 2022

Patch 1.2.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8410331 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey there Cutie Club,

We've pushed a small patch that fixes a crash on one of the quest details pages and improves frame rate on older PCs.

As always if you find any issues be sure to let us know! :-)

Changed files in this update

Alchemic Cutie Windows Depot 913722
  • Loading history…
Alchemic Cutie Mac Depot 913723
  • Loading history…
Alchemic Cutie Linux Depot 913724
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.