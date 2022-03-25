Update v0.16.0

Features and customizations
- Birch trees now drop birch wood.
- Birch wood planks and fences have been added.
- A crafting table is now required to craft planks.
- Growth times for plants and trees have been increased.
- The times between uses of magic dust on animals have been increased.
- The times until sheep give wool and cows give milk again have been increased.
Coming soon
- More birch wood items.
- More Achievements.
- More weapons.
Twitch
https://www.twitch.tv/artimus83
Discord
https://discord.gg/AWPcAfC
Website
https://pad-soft.de/
Changed files in this update