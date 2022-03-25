 Skip to content

A World of Little Legends update for 25 March 2022

Update v0.16.0

Last edited by Wendy

Features and customizations

  • Birch trees now drop birch wood.
  • Birch wood planks and fences have been added.
  • A crafting table is now required to craft planks.
  • Growth times for plants and trees have been increased.
  • The times between uses of magic dust on animals have been increased.
  • The times until sheep give wool and cows give milk again have been increased.

Coming soon

  • More birch wood items.
  • More Achievements.
  • More weapons.

Twitch
https://www.twitch.tv/artimus83

Discord
https://discord.gg/AWPcAfC

Website
https://pad-soft.de/

