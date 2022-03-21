Early Access Update #6 - MULTIPLAYER BETA UPDATE

Thank you all for participating in the Bean Stalker Multiplayer Beta Test!
Desert level is available in multiplayer from now on!
Gameplay changes
- You will get a feedback message when you get redirected to the main menu from the multiplayer lobby.
- When you open the pause menu while your inventory is open, it will close the other one and vice versa.
- Tropical Boss tumors will be harder to destroy.
- The rain will be synchronized between players on the Tropical.
Fixes
- You will not fly away with your teammates anymore when you grab each other's back.
- Fixed the annoying falling sound when you went out to the tree while grabbing each other's back.
- Fixed a bug that caused you to lose your inventory sometimes.
- Fixed a bug that caused that made your items invisible items in your inventory.
- The Bean Stalker Team
