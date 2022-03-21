 Skip to content

Bean Stalker update for 21 March 2022

Early Access Update #6 - MULTIPLAYER BETA UPDATE

Thank you all for participating in the Bean Stalker Multiplayer Beta Test!

Desert level is available in multiplayer from now on!

Gameplay changes

  • You will get a feedback message when you get redirected to the main menu from the multiplayer lobby.
  • When you open the pause menu while your inventory is open, it will close the other one and vice versa.
  • Tropical Boss tumors will be harder to destroy.
  • The rain will be synchronized between players on the Tropical.

Fixes

  • You will not fly away with your teammates anymore when you grab each other's back.
  • Fixed the annoying falling sound when you went out to the tree while grabbing each other's back.
  • Fixed a bug that caused you to lose your inventory sometimes.
  • Fixed a bug that caused that made your items invisible items in your inventory.

- The Bean Stalker Team

