 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Gestaltor update for 21 March 2022

Changelog: 2022.1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8410048 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes:

  • Rendering issue with incorrect volume extension
  • Update iridescence extension

Changed files in this update

Gestaltor Depot Linux Depot 1451152
  • Loading history…
Gestaltor Depot MacOS Depot 1451153
  • Loading history…
Gestaltor Depot Windows Depot 1451154
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.