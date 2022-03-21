 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Battle of the Four Towers update for 21 March 2022

Aware of connection issues

Share · View all patches · Build 8409968 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

It was recently discovered there were issues involving connecting and starting a game.
These issues stop players from playing the game and completely destroy the game.
I am currently working on a fix and hope to have I simple fix by Tuesday (March 22nd) with improvements and overall fixes coming soon after.
The fix will launch in version 0.1.5.
Thanks for understanding.

Changed depots in alphatest branch

View more data in app history for build 8409968
Battle of the Four Towers Content Depot 1923481
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.