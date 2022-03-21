It was recently discovered there were issues involving connecting and starting a game.
These issues stop players from playing the game and completely destroy the game.
I am currently working on a fix and hope to have I simple fix by Tuesday (March 22nd) with improvements and overall fixes coming soon after.
The fix will launch in version 0.1.5.
Thanks for understanding.
Battle of the Four Towers update for 21 March 2022
Aware of connection issues
Changed depots in alphatest branch