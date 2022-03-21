 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

看谁先死 update for 21 March 2022

You can view achievement list in the battle scene now

Share · View all patches · Build 8409650 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. An achievement list is added in the battle scene. The shortcut key is "tab" on the keyboard.Or you can click the button mentioned below.

  2. On the left side of the screen of the battle scene, five buttons are added: return, restart, speed up, slow down and view achievement list. When the mouse moves in, the button will be displayed, and when the mouse moves out, the button will be hidden.

  3. I apologize that this update will clear the old save file (but it will not erase Steam achievements).

Changed files in this update

看谁先死 Content Depot 1702741
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.