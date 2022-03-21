-
An achievement list is added in the battle scene. The shortcut key is "tab" on the keyboard.Or you can click the button mentioned below.
On the left side of the screen of the battle scene, five buttons are added: return, restart, speed up, slow down and view achievement list. When the mouse moves in, the button will be displayed, and when the mouse moves out, the button will be hidden.
I apologize that this update will clear the old save file (but it will not erase Steam achievements).
看谁先死 update for 21 March 2022
You can view achievement list in the battle scene now
Patchnotes via Steam Community
