EA v0.45 update notes

With the EA v0.45 update, buildings and resources related to mining were added to the game. 7 new resources, 4 new production buildings have been added to the game. Your saved games will be compatible with the new update, but if the ore resources added to the maps have landed on your constructions, you may need to destroy them.
New resources
- Iron ore: Obtained from mining
- Gold ore: Obtained from mining
- Iron: Obtained from iron ore in the smeltery building
- Gold: Obtained from gold ore in the smeltery building
- Coal: Obtained from mining
- Charcoal: Produced from firewood in a charcoal kiln
- Jewelry: Produced from gold, iron, coal or charcoal at the goldsmith. Decent and wealthy villagers consume jewelry. Its presence adds attraction to the village as it is in the luxury resource category
New buildings
- Mine quarry: A building where you can mine coal, gold ore or iron ore)
- Smeltery: A building where you can get gold or iron by melting ores)
- Goldsmith: Produces jewelry by using gold and iron as raw materials and coals as fuel.
- Charcoal kiln: A building where you can get charcoal by baking firewood.
Changed files in this update