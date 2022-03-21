Fixed possible bugs when loading the game into water, leveling the character when loading onto a rope.
Tear of Time: Lost memory update for 21 March 2022
Swimming and other glitches due loading v1.0.16
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update