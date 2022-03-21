 Skip to content

UNFAIR update for 21 March 2022

v1.1.3 [patch 13]

v1.1.3 [patch 13]

Patchnotes via Steam Community

BUG FIXE

  • The energy block can now be destroy.

Changed files in this update

UNFAIR Content Public Depot 1125931
