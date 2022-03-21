Today we released more update for bots! The logic for independently searching for paths on the map has been completed, which means that now they can ride not only in a straight line, but also in an open area. Bots are now able to search for opponents on the map, shoot at them and ram. We have added bots for the "Battle" mode, enter the game, create a race and fight them!
Of course, the artificial intelligence of bots is still in the development stage, in the future we will improve it.
Slick Racing Game update for 21 March 2022
AI Update!
Changed files in this update