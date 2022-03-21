 Skip to content

Heroine Anthem Zero 2 update for 21 March 2022

Patch Note 1.5

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello,

  • Added new Portal mechanism
    To prevent an accident, portals can only be accessed by long hold Up.
  • Adjust the required recipes of " Soul Freezer " and " Coagulating medicine"
  • Optimized the lagging and lighting problems in [Galaxy Mountains Ridge]
  • Reduced the problem of players getting lost in chapters 2 and 3 by re-routing the path of [The Oblivion Aisle ]
  • Fixed the wrongly placed diagram in the Hotkey settings for the Xbox controller
  • Fixed the issue problem of the achievement [Fateful Encounter?]
  • Optimized the speed of death during a false choice in the cut scenes.
  • Fixed the quest name being left on-screen during [Try to catch up]
  • Skip during cut scenes no longer needs a confirmation

