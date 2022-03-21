Patch Note 1.5

Hello,
- Added new Portal mechanism
To prevent an accident, portals can only be accessed by long hold Up.
- Adjust the required recipes of " Soul Freezer " and " Coagulating medicine"
- Optimized the lagging and lighting problems in [Galaxy Mountains Ridge]
- Reduced the problem of players getting lost in chapters 2 and 3 by re-routing the path of [The Oblivion Aisle ]
- Fixed the wrongly placed diagram in the Hotkey settings for the Xbox controller
- Fixed the issue problem of the achievement [Fateful Encounter?]
- Optimized the speed of death during a false choice in the cut scenes.
- Fixed the quest name being left on-screen during [Try to catch up]
- Skip during cut scenes no longer needs a confirmation
★Follow Us
Facebook
Youtube
Instagram
Twitter
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1036022/Heroine_Anthem_Zero_2Colorful_Feather_Pack_IV/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1036021/Heroine_Anthem_Zero_2Colorful_Feather_Pack_III/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/960210/Heroine_Anthem_Zero_2Colorful_Feather_Pack_II/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1036020/Heroine_Anthem_Zero_2Colorful_Feather_Pack/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1019220/Heroine_Anthem_Zero_2Shama_Colorful_Feather_Gift/
Changed files in this update