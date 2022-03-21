Updated on March 21, 2022

Updated in version 1.0.9
Fixes:
Chapter of "Safe Apartment"
- Memo message error
West Suburban Private School
-
Fixed the story dialogue error in interactive play of school gate lock.
-
Fixed an issue where the story dialogue did not play when clicking the first floor corridor footprints to activate pupil pupil.
Adjustments/Additions:
West Suburban Private School
- Adjust the trigger condition of the recorder circuit puzzle operation in the self-study room. Now the prop wire X2 must be dragged to the correct space of the circuit to operate the puzzle.
