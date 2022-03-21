 Skip to content

我有一座冒险屋 I have an adventure house update for 21 March 2022

Updated on March 21, 2022

Updated in version 1.0.9

Fixes:

Chapter of "Safe Apartment"

  1. Memo message error

West Suburban Private School

  1. Fixed the story dialogue error in interactive play of school gate lock.

  2. Fixed an issue where the story dialogue did not play when clicking the first floor corridor footprints to activate pupil pupil.

Adjustments/Additions:

West Suburban Private School

  1. Adjust the trigger condition of the recorder circuit puzzle operation in the self-study room. Now the prop wire X2 must be dragged to the correct space of the circuit to operate the puzzle.

