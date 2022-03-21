 Skip to content

ナツノカナタ update for 21 March 2022

natsuno-kanata ver0.6.10 released

Last edited by Wendy

natsuno-kanata ver0.6.10 is now available.
The main contents of the update are as follows

[Bug Fixes]
Fixed an issue where crafting could not be performed correctly during search.

Changed files in this update

ナツノカナタ Content Windows 64bit Depot 1684661
ナツノカナタ Content Windows 32bit Depot 1684662
