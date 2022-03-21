natsuno-kanata ver0.6.10 released

natsuno-kanata ver0.6.10 is now available.
The main contents of the update are as follows
[Bug Fixes]
Fixed an issue where crafting could not be performed correctly during search.
Changed files in this update