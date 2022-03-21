 Skip to content

Pompom update for 21 March 2022

Update - March 21st

Build 8408611 · Last edited by Wendy

• Added 3rd chance difficulty option
• Tunskull switches can’t be grabbed when in a bubble
• French saving message visual bug fixed
• Fixed bug where Captain Cat doesn’t say his pre-battle dialogue
• Added D-Pad support for retro enthusiasts (though mouse or Joystick are still the best way to play)
• Fixed bug where stars and missiles ignore post-hit invincibilityLevels slightly altered, improved + rebalanced
• Cheshire’s Ghost Ship difficulty improvements
• Turnskull Terrace difficulty improvements
• Deep Darkness level design improvements
• Buoy Basin difficulty improvements
• Whiplash Temple improvements
• Tree Trunk Climb difficulty improvements
• Minor improvements to space levels

