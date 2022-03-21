 Skip to content

Northend Tower Defense update for 21 March 2022

Hotfix V0.1.2

Greetings,

In this Hotfix V0.1.2, we addressed Issues and bugs that the community submitted, thanks everyone!

Bugs

  • Levels - Flow - Rare instances where game does not end
  • MG - Gameplay - Does not reload
  • Medic - Upgrade - Rally - Graphics rotated 90 degrees
  • Sniper - Upgrade - Unlimited radius - Applying upgrade does not reflect on the UI radius
  • M2 Mortar - Gameplay - Damage stacks
  • M2 Mortar - Gameplay - Shells not firing when certain number of said unit built
  • Armored - Gameplay - Stops firing after certain amount of bullets have been fired
  • Bazooka - Upgrades - Bigger blast - Damage stacks
  • Bazooka - Upgrades - Slow them down - Upgrade stacks
  • Medic - Gameplay - Produce an error in game
  • Medic - Upgrades - Unlimited radius - UI updates with chosen upgrade
  • Enemy Plane - Gameplay - Does not do damage
  • Bicycle - Mine drop- Upgrade does not function correctly

Gameplay

  • Gameplay - Flow - Adjusted wave 6 to be more consistent with the rest of the waves

Units

  • Armored - Animation - Animation has been updated to be more consistent with the upgrades

Next Update

We are still working on the next update, it will be coming soon.

Enjoy gaming,
Northend Games

