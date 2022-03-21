Greetings,
In this Hotfix V0.1.2, we addressed Issues and bugs that the community submitted, thanks everyone!
Hotfix V0.1.2
Bugs
- Levels - Flow - Rare instances where game does not end
- MG - Gameplay - Does not reload
- Medic - Upgrade - Rally - Graphics rotated 90 degrees
- Sniper - Upgrade - Unlimited radius - Applying upgrade does not reflect on the UI radius
- M2 Mortar - Gameplay - Damage stacks
- M2 Mortar - Gameplay - Shells not firing when certain number of said unit built
- Armored - Gameplay - Stops firing after certain amount of bullets have been fired
- Bazooka - Upgrades - Bigger blast - Damage stacks
- Bazooka - Upgrades - Slow them down - Upgrade stacks
- Medic - Gameplay - Produce an error in game
- Medic - Upgrades - Unlimited radius - UI updates with chosen upgrade
- Enemy Plane - Gameplay - Does not do damage
- Bicycle - Mine drop- Upgrade does not function correctly
Gameplay
- Gameplay - Flow - Adjusted wave 6 to be more consistent with the rest of the waves
Units
- Armored - Animation - Animation has been updated to be more consistent with the upgrades
Next Update
We are still working on the next update, it will be coming soon.
Enjoy gaming,
Northend Games
