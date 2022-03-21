 Skip to content

VTuber Maker update for 21 March 2022

VTuber Maker v .1.5.17

v1.5.17 update content

  1. The resolution supports portrait mode
    -More convenient for users who live on phones
  2. Optimized the effects of flow when switching NPCs
  3. Optimize the display of virtual camera,
  • "Need to connect virtual camera " will not appear during live streaming
  • No screen flicker during the live broadcast
    Note: To experience the new function, you need to uninstall and reinstall the virtual camera
    4.Fix known bugs

Contact information:
Discordhttps://discord.gg/CaxThpY
Reddithttps://www.reddit.com/r/Live3D/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/VTuber_Maker
Email: service@live3d.io

