VTuber Maker v .1.5.17

v1.5.17 update content
- The resolution supports portrait mode
-More convenient for users who live on phones
- Optimized the effects of flow when switching NPCs
- Optimize the display of virtual camera,
- "Need to connect virtual camera " will not appear during live streaming
- No screen flicker during the live broadcast
Note: To experience the new function, you need to uninstall and reinstall the virtual camera
4.Fix known bugs
