Patch v.1.1.4 is available!

Hello Everyone!
We keep working on major game mechanics, but also release small patches that improve our game. The release notes and issues fixed in this update are as shown below.
Changelog
Improvements:
- New gun: GMR-15
- New skin for STI
- Campaign for STI completed
- Steam Inventory icons
- New UI features for inventory bench
- Performance optimization
Fixes:
- Friends UI fixed
- Handguns inventory positions adjusted
- Revolver logic fixed
- Glock and GMR magazines adjusted
- Fixed uncountable amount of minor bugs
WIP:
- Inventory System
- New game mode
- OPEN GUN 2011 accessories
