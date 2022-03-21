 Skip to content

Never Return update for 21 March 2022

Update v8.10

Update v8.10

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added new monster Goblin Axeman at Barracks Maps
Fixed the problem that the game gets stuck at the progress bar upon launching
Fixed the problem that dropped items will be picked up when confirming to return to the camp
Fixed the problem that the game might be frozen after confirming to return to the camp and opening the Manual
Optimized the pre-loading of dropped items
Optimized the efficiency of monster screening
Optimized the fluency of Minion skills
Adjusted the Health Regeneration growth with characters’ levels
Adjusted the Health Regeneration growth of equipment

