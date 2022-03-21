Added new monster Goblin Axeman at Barracks Maps
Fixed the problem that the game gets stuck at the progress bar upon launching
Fixed the problem that dropped items will be picked up when confirming to return to the camp
Fixed the problem that the game might be frozen after confirming to return to the camp and opening the Manual
Optimized the pre-loading of dropped items
Optimized the efficiency of monster screening
Optimized the fluency of Minion skills
Adjusted the Health Regeneration growth with characters’ levels
Adjusted the Health Regeneration growth of equipment
Never Return update for 21 March 2022
Update v8.10
Added new monster Goblin Axeman at Barracks Maps
Changed files in this update