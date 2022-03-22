PC Building Simulator Update v1.15.2

Today we’re pushing another update live to address the issues listed below. Special thanks to the community for contributions to bug reporting and evidence gathering.
Bug Fixes:
General:
- Fixed an issue which prevented the Cloud Notes app from accepting mouse inputs after the 29th line.
- Improved the clarity of GPU minimum requirements listed in Will It Run for League of Legends.
- Corrected issues with phone behavior when in assembly mode in the Esports Expansion DLC.
Parts:
- Fixed an issue which caused the be quiet! Dark Rock TF 2 cooler to clip with case fans in NZXT H210i case.
- Reduced the number of instances causing cable clipping inside the InWin 303-MSI Dragon Edition case.
- Adjusted collision to prevent AIO and custom radiators from clipping with the drive bays in the NZXT H170i case.
- Increased the number of compatible AIO cooler and motherboard combinations in the CORSAIR iCUE 5000X RGB case.
- There will no longer be two instances of the Corsair Vengeance LPX (Red) 32 GB 3600 Mhz memory in the shop.
- Fixed an issue causing conflicts between case fans and other components inside the be quiet! Pure Base 500DX case.
- Adjusted the pathing of the 24 pin cable to prevent clipping with the NZXT H510 Elite case.
- Improved collision of M.2 storage units to prevent several clipping issues with Fractal Design Node 202 case.
- Improved fan cable pathing in the SilverStone PS14 case to reduce clipping with large coolers.
- Players can now correctly install USB devices on the ASUS ROG Strix X570-I Gaming motherboard if a be quiet! Dark Rock TF2 cooler is present.
- Adjusted bottom panel alignment in the Lian Li O11D XL-S case.
- Improved the performance of the ARCTIC Freezer 34 eSports DUO CPU cooler.
- Side panel screws will now correctly tighten all the way on the CORSAIR iCUE 5000D series case.
- Colorful iGame GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Vulcan X OC GPU no longer presents wobbly fan behavior.
- Fixed a number of collision issues with the Raijintek NYX PRO case.
- Reduced the number of clipping issues when using an SLI bridge in the Raijintek NYX PRO case.
- Fixed a number of collision issues with the EVGA SuperNOVA 1600 T2.
- Adjusted cable routing to reduce instances of GPU clipping in the MSI MPG Sekira 500P case.
- Adjusted cable routing to prevent EVGA Z270 FTW K's 24 pin cable clipping through Corsair Carbide Series 275R's case side panel.
- HDMI cables will no longer clip through the Fractal Design Define R6 case.
- Improved CPU handle texture on the ASRock B550 Pro4 motherboard.
- Improved the collision of the back panel of the EVGA DG-77 case.
- Significantly reduced the instances of clipping between 280mm AIO coolers and the ADATA XPG Defender Pro case.
- Adjusted the pathing of the 8-pin cable to prevent clipping with the heatsinks of the ASRock TRX40 Taichi motherboard inside the Raijintek PAEAN case.
- Players will no longer be able to install the PSU Shroud of the Raijintek NYX PRO case when the power cables are connected to the PSU.
- Fixed an issue which caused clipping between the Raijintek CALORE C240D cooler and ASRock Z390M Pro4 motherboard while inside the Raijintek PAEAN M case.
- The Colorful CVN B365M GAMING PRO V20 motherboard now correctly allows players to connect radiators when installed inside the Raijintek PAEAN M case.
- Significantly reduced the instances of clipping inside the CORSAIR Crystal Series 570X RGB case.
- Fixed an issue which disabled lighting in the CORSAIR Carbide Series 275R case when turning workshop lights are turned off.
- Large mouse pads will no longer clip with aftermarket keyboards.
UI
- Fixed an issue which caused the Skip Day button to be ignored when using a controller in the Esports DLC and IT Expansion.
- Fixed an issue which caused the ‘Menu’ key bind icon to be displayed twice in the key bindings sub-menu when using a controller.
- Fixed an issue which prevented players from accessing the peripherals search bar while using a controller.
- Fixed an issue which caused the shop search bar to automatically search after the first letter was input when using a controller.
- Fixed an issue which prevented controller prompts from correctly showing when opening the Change Workshop sub-menu.
- The warning hint showing that ‘Piping is locked’ will now display more accurately.
- Players using a controller can now correctly quit from the calendar.
- Camera rotation input will now be accepted whilst the player is scrolling a checklist.
Career:
- Players should now be able to reinstall the AIO cooler after diagnosing and fixing the PC from the "L.Field@FieldRodents.net - NEED FIX" job.
- Reduced the number of conflicting parts generated by PCs through the random job generator.
Workshops
- Fixed an issue which caused a low-resolution texture to be present on some walls in the first Esports Expansion DLC workshop.
- Fixed an issue which caused a low-resolution texture to be present on some walls in the second Esports Expansion DLC workshop.
- Fixed an issue which caused low quality shadows inside the third IT Expansion workshop.
- Go to PC will no longer send the player to the wrong spot in the fifth IT Expansion workshop.
- Adjusted power cables to prevent them clipping through the workbenches in the third IT Expansion workshop.
- The front desk PC's power cable will now correctly connect to the PC in the third IT Expansion workshop.
- Removed duplicate extension plugs in the offsite job for “Hiram.Young@irra.tech”.
Cheers,
The PC Building Simulator Team
