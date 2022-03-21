0.42 Patch Notes

v0.42 ( Mar 20th, 2022 )
General Changes
- Updated spell & talent tooltips to be a bit easier to read.
- Target next enemy now starts by targeting the enemy closest to the center of your screen.
- Target next enemy now works properly if you already have the first Titan targeted.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed the issue where some spell tooltips wouldn't show up on the Titan preview screen.
- Fixed a rare bug where a spell would not work but the cooldown would still start.
- Fixed a rare bug where casting spells while using an effect to increase cast speed sometimes wouldn't work.
- Made spells more likely to register for players with higher ping.
- Fixed a bug where if a spell could not be cast after the cast time (e.g. if the target was now out of line of sight) the cooldown would still activate.
- Fixed a bug where passive damage (e.g. damage over time effects) wouldn't work if the attacker was dead.
Balance Changes
Volen
- This isn't really a balance change, but there was a bug with Shadow Elusion causing it to drop combat.
-> Instead of fixing the bug, I've added it to the tooltip, since it's an interesting synergy, and the spell is somewhat weak as is.
Changed files in this update